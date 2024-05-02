Former F1 boss SLAMS sport's major change

Former Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer has slammed the sport's cost cap measures.

First introduced in 2021, the cost cap measures limited teams on the grid to a budget of $145 million, with the aim of bringing them closer together.

READ MORE: McLaren star DROPPED following serious injury

Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin have emerged as the top five teams and look to have broken away from the rest of the field, however, as they look set to lock out most of the points this season.

The cost cap limits teams to $145 million

The top five have pulled away from the rest

Szafnauer highlights cost cap 'inequities'

Speaking at the launch event of his new itinerary management app EventR, former Alpine and Aston Martin boss Szafnauer sais ‘inequities’ were inherent in the current cost cap.

“There's a couple of areas I can think of," he said. “One, which I experienced, is there are some teams that have done a better job at cost cap structure. They can spend $10-15 million more than some others, and you have to remember this is at the margin of performance.

READ MORE: F1 legend confident about Newey to Ferrari

Otmar Szafnauer was team principal at Alpine and Aston Martin

“Say that $15 million more that you've got, because of the way you organised yourself, you can buy more talent, or you can do other experiments that the other guys cannot do.

“Plus, although there's an OpEx (Operating Expenditure) and a CapEx (Capital Expenditure) cost cap, I think on the CapEx side, we inadvertently froze some inequities.

“There are some tools that the bigger teams have, and that the little ones are now trying to catch up and gain. And it takes time, because it was like $36 million over four years or something.

“I remember we faced this at Alpine. We couldn't buy what we wanted to buy, we had to do it over time. And the big teams, when they knew the cost cap was coming, because they had the money, they just bought all the stuff [there and then].”

READ MORE: ‘Absolute b******s’ - Newey’s wife SLAMS Red Bull F1 claims

Related