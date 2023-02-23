Drugovich in line to replace Stroll in Bahrain season opener

Stuart Hodge

Thursday 23 February 2023 20:57 - Updated: 21:40

Reigning Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich is in pole position to replace Lance Stroll next weekend at the season opener in Bahrain.

Lance Stroll, son of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll, has been sidelined since the start of pre-season testing this week due to a cycling accident.

The team and the 24-year-old driver have not disclosed details of the injury but Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin's new reserve, has been on track in place of the Canadian on the first day of testing in Bahrain.

Aston Martin's other back-up is former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne but the Belgian is unavailable for testing in Bahrain due to his Formula E obligations in Cape Town this weekend.

"We discussed the situation, but I knew it and the team knew it – I wouldn't be able to test in Bahrain unfortunately," said Vandoorne told RTBF, the Belgian television channel.

Vandoorne: Frustrating for me

The former McLaren driver, 30, will head over to Bahrain in time for the start of the 2023 F1 season.

"It's quite a difficult scenario for me," admits Vandoorne. "If Lance isn't available, I wouldn't be surprised if Felipe made the run."

"It's a little frustrating for me, but on the other hand, I understand it. He will have done all the tests. He will have had the best preparation."

Stoffel Vandoorne

The silver lining is that a deal between Aston Martin and McLaren means Vandoorne will also be a reserve driver for his former team.

"It's not something new or different," insists Vandoorne. "There is a partnership between Aston Martin and McLaren. But in terms of work, I won't specifically do anything different for them."

"I'm here in case they need me during races where I am present. I will be in Bahrain for the start of the championship, then in Jeddah and Melbourne."

