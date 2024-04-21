Hamilton delivers X-rated verdict after China shock as FIA confirm penalty decision - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton suffered a disastrous day at the Chinese Grand Prix after suffering a humiliating early exit from qualifying.
FIA confirm penalty verdict after official PROTEST
The FIA have reached a decision following Aston Martin's protest at the Chinese GP.
Chinese Grand Prix qualifying - 100th Red Bull pole as Hamilton crashes out in Q1
Max Verstappen took pole for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, and will be joined on the front row by his team-mate Sergio Perez after a dominant qualifying performance.
Chinese Grand Prix Sprint results: Final classification with penalties applied
What started as a competitive sprint in China, eventually turned into business as usual.
Alonso reveals MISTAKE cost him in shock Red Bull battle - Top three verdict
A mistake in qualifying may have cost Fernando Alonso a chance to fight Red Bull in tomorrow's Chinese Grand Prix.
