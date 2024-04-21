close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton delivers X-rated verdict after China shock as FIA confirm penalty decision - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton delivers X-rated verdict after China shock as FIA confirm penalty decision - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton delivers X-rated verdict after China shock as FIA confirm penalty decision - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton delivers X-rated verdict after China shock as FIA confirm penalty decision - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton suffered a disastrous day at the Chinese Grand Prix after suffering a humiliating early exit from qualifying.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm penalty verdict after official PROTEST

The FIA have reached a decision following Aston Martin's protest at the Chinese GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Chinese Grand Prix qualifying - 100th Red Bull pole as Hamilton crashes out in Q1

Max Verstappen took pole for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, and will be joined on the front row by his team-mate Sergio Perez after a dominant qualifying performance.

➡️ READ MORE

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint results: Final classification with penalties applied

What started as a competitive sprint in China, eventually turned into business as usual.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso reveals MISTAKE cost him in shock Red Bull battle - Top three verdict

A mistake in qualifying may have cost Fernando Alonso a chance to fight Red Bull in tomorrow's Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Aston Martin FIA Chinese Grand Prix
F1 News Today: FIA penalty verdict announced as Hamilton endures Shanghai nightmare
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA penalty verdict announced as Hamilton endures Shanghai nightmare

  • Yesterday 19:55
Hamilton dealt China blow after major FIA decision as Ricciardo given huge Horner warning - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton dealt China blow after major FIA decision as Ricciardo given huge Horner warning - GPFans F1 Recap

  • April 19, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Hamilton delivers X-rated verdict after China shock as FIA confirm penalty decision - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Sainz SNUBS potential F1 suitors in thinly-veiled swipe

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 start time & TV channel

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News

Marko reveals reasons for RB driver's struggles

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner throws Perez future into doubt after new Red Bull lineup talks

  • 3 hours ago
  • 1
F1 Superstars

Hamilton rues Mercedes mistakes over key F1 decision

  • Yesterday 20:42
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x