Hamilton delivers X-rated verdict after China shock as FIA confirm penalty decision - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton suffered a disastrous day at the Chinese Grand Prix after suffering a humiliating early exit from qualifying.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm penalty verdict after official PROTEST

The FIA have reached a decision following Aston Martin's protest at the Chinese GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Chinese Grand Prix qualifying - 100th Red Bull pole as Hamilton crashes out in Q1

Max Verstappen took pole for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, and will be joined on the front row by his team-mate Sergio Perez after a dominant qualifying performance.

➡️ READ MORE

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint results: Final classification with penalties applied

What started as a competitive sprint in China, eventually turned into business as usual.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso reveals MISTAKE cost him in shock Red Bull battle - Top three verdict

A mistake in qualifying may have cost Fernando Alonso a chance to fight Red Bull in tomorrow's Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related