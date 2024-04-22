close global

Rosberg reveals Wolff MISTAKE in managing infamous Hamilton dynamic

Nico Rosberg has revealed the mistake Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff made when he was managing his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton and Rosberg partnered each other at Mercedes from 2013-2016, where they were in close competition for world titles.

Their rivalry intensified at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016 when the teammates clashed on Lap 1.

Rosberg would eventually win the world title in 2016, and promptly retired after beating Lewis Hamilton.

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton US GP 2016
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff

Rosberg emphasises importance of strong leadership

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Germany, Rosberg opened up on Toto Wolff’s managing mistake when he was with the team.

The German emphasised the need for strong leadership from Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, after Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc clashed during the Chinese GP sprint race.

“At Mercedes we had an extremely detailed set of rules back then. Every scenario and every curve was written down, who has the right, when and where and who has to make room,” Rosberg said.

“No other team has it like that and certainly not Ferrari, but they have to do it now. In the duel between Charles and Carlos, the question was whether Charles was in front before Carlos, because that is the crucial question.

“If you are marginally in front, then you have the right, but as long as you are not in front, you don’t have the right. The one on the inside has the say, but not if you miss the apex by 5 metres. Then another rule applies again.”

Nico Rosberg compares Ferrari dynamic to Hamilton rivalry

“But Toto often left things like that to Paddy Lowe and that wasn't so good. Paddy used to be our team boss and avoided conflicts. He then preferred to take the path without conflict.

“That was very bad. It is so important that the team leader drives in a straight line.”

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Toto Wolff Nico Rosberg Spanish Grand Prix
