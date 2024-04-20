F1 star accuses team-mate of ‘crossing the line’ in battle

Tensions increase between Ferrari team-mates after a clash during the Chinese GP sprint race.

Carlos Sainz will be leaving Ferrari at the end of the season to make way for the incoming Lewis Hamilton.

Despite Charles Leclerc remaining at the team, Sainz has eclipsed his team-mate in 2024, claiming three podiums including a race win at the Australian GP.

Discussing his team-mate this season, Leclerc has praised Sainz for driving at a ‘very high level’ and that the Spaniard has ‘been stronger’ than himself.

Charles Leclerc Chinese GP 2024

Carlos Sainz has had a successful 2024 so far

Sainz ‘crossed a line’ during China sprint

A move from Carlos Sainz on Fernando Alonso during the Chinese GP sprint resulted in contact, and Alonso suffering a puncture that forced him to retire from the race.

The two Ferrari’s proceeded to clash into Turn 14, with Leclerc and Sainz luckily managing to finish the race in fourth and fifth respectively.

However, the Monegasque driver was less than thrilled with Sainz’s driving, criticising their fight over team radio.

“Let’s speak. We’re fighting more, he’s fighting more me than the others,” he said.

When asked if he thought Sainz had crossed a line Leclerc gave an honest verdict.

“I think so but to be honest I have also crossed a line myself in the past and when this happens we normally have a discussion, we clear the air,” Leclerc said to Sky Sports F1.

Charles Leclerc describes Sainz as 'over the limit'

“We went through that in the past and it went really well so I have no worries that it will also be the case this weekend. But today he went a bit over the limit.

“Contact between us two being in a different race situation, because I had saved quite a bit with the tyres and I had a good pace at the end, so it is a bit of a shame that we lost that gap to Perez and couldn’t overtake him.

“P4, it could’ve been P3, one point, you can always do better but we will focus on this afternoon because this will be the gamechanger, having a good qualifying which hasn’t been the case for me in the last few races.”

