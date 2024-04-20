F1 team unveil star-studded lineup in China

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has joined two other Formula 1 racers in a special driver line-up at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Piastri has played a starring role for McLaren since his debut season in the sport in 2023, claiming two podiums, a sprint race victory over dominant Dutchman Max Verstappen, and a Rookie of the Year award.

The Australian heads to the first Chinese GP since 2019 sitting sixth in the drivers' championship, ahead of the Mercedes pairing of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Going into the weekend, however, Piastri sat down with members of another team for an in-depth discussion on his career so far, and a little-known teammate relationship with an F1 star.

Piastri enjoyed a stunning first F1 season

Logan Sargeant and Piastri were once teammates

Piastri guest on Williams podcast

Piastri appears on the most recent episode of Williams' Team Torque show, a programme that normally involves Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant chatting about all things on and off the track.

The Williams team have managed to bring in the Australian as a special guest to spice things up, with the trio sharing in hilarious anecdotes and revealing their hobbies together away from F1.

Sargeant and Piastri were once teammates, with the Prema Racing team in F3, having already sparked up something of a rivalry in British F4.

Their time together during the 2020 season at Prema alongside Frederik Vesti was one of the talking points on the podcast, with Piastri claiming the championship that year and Sargeant just four points behind in third.

