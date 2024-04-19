F1 News Today: Red Bull and Verstappen dealt title blow as bizarre FIRE halts Chinese GP practice
One particular Formula 1 team have their sights set on a shock world championship bid from the 2026 season onwards, in a blow to Red Bull's future chances.
Chinese Grand Prix practice red flagged after BIZARRE fire
An unusual issue occurred at the Shanghai International Circuit, bringing out a red flag and disrupting a vital practice session for the teams.
F1 Results Today: Chinese Grand Prix practice times as SURPRISE driver tops charts
The only practice session of the weekend at the Chinese Grand Prix was far from uneventful, with a number of incidents including a brief red flag for a fire on the track's grass.
Alonso hints at F1 retirement date after historic contract
A Formula 1 legend has suggested that his current contract in the sport may be his last, hinting at a 2026 retirement.
Marko suggests 'exciting' move to REPLACE Ricciardo
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has failed to rule out the possibility of replacing Daniel Ricciardo mid-season at Visa Cash App RB.
Latest News
- 1 hour ago
- 22 minutes ago
- 1 hour ago
F1 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Shanghai
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton opens up on Wolff talks over Ferrari move as Verstappen SLAMS F1 decision - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:27
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- Yesterday 23:27