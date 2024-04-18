close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton WARNED by Ferrari chief as legend tempted by 'enticing' offer from F1 rivals

Despite a strong start to the 2024 season, Ferrari's chief executive cautions that there's more work to be done ahead of the arrival of Lewis Hamilton.

Driver suggests Newey tempted by 'enticing' offer from F1 rivals

Formula 1 design legend Adrian Newey's future at Red Bull has been clouded in recent weeks by rumours of a switch to one of the world champions' F1 rivals.

Hamilton gains HUGE win over Verstappen at unusual venue

Lewis Hamilton has finally scored a surprising victory over Max Verstappen, but not on the racetrack.

Ricciardo gives VITAL life advice with F1 twist

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has offered a surprising yet relatable piece of advice to help his fans navigate life's challenges.

F1 champion questions ‘value’ of Verstappen’s titles

A Formula 1 legend has weighed in on Max Verstappen's recent dominance, and the impact it has on the sport's excitement.

