Lewis Hamilton has finally scored a surprising victory over Max Verstappen, but not on the racetrack.

For years, Hamilton and Verstappen have been locked in an intense on-track battle, pushing each other to new limits, although recent seasons have seen the Dutchman firmly on top.

The 2021 season became the epitome of this rivalry, with the championship fight going down to the very last lap. A controversial decision by then-race director Michael Masi ultimately handed the title to Verstappen, denying Hamilton a record-breaking eighth championship.

While Verstappen seems to have the upper hand on the racetrack, even commanding a higher salary than Hamilton, the tables have finally turned...but not quite where you'd expect.

Lewis Hamilton's last win was at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Bayern Munich divided over F1 drivers

While training commenced at the Sabener Strasse, Bayern Munich players were asked to reveal their favourite Formula 1 drivers.

In a landslide victory, Hamilton emerged as the top choice, with six votes from players including Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, and Serge Gnabry.

Verstappen only received two votes, from Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt, while Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, and McLaren young gun Oscar Piastri each received one vote from Leon Goretzka, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Raphael Guerreiro respectively.

Bayern Munich's season hasn't quite gone according to plan. Their dominance in the Bundesliga was unexpectedly challenged by Bayer Leverkusen, who clinched their first-ever Bundesliga title.

