Verstappen delivers SAVAGE putdown on rival as surprise F1 comeback plans unveiled - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has made a brutal assessment over where one of his F1 rivals will finish in the 2024 championship.

Surprise F1 comeback plan announced after years away

A surprise comeback may be on the cards after recent reports suggest an interested party may be looking to return to F1.

F1 star hints future Ferrari move after Hamilton influence

An F1 star has admitted that Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch has him thinking about his own future.

F1 pundit WARNS Sainz over projected team move

A prominent Formula 1 figure has warned Carlos Sainz against a potential move to Audi in 2026.

Alonso hints at another EXTENSION to F1 career

Fernando Alonso has hinted at an audacious ambition following a contract extension with Aston Martin.

F1 News Today: Horner suffers big loss as strong Verstappen opinion given after Red Bull split
F1 News Today: Horner suffers big loss as strong Verstappen opinion given after Red Bull split

  • Yesterday 19:59
Hamilton suffers ratings SLUMP as F1 star makes stunning U-turn on new deal - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton suffers ratings SLUMP as F1 star makes stunning U-turn on new deal - GPFans F1 Recap

  • April 14, 2024 23:57

Verstappen delivers SAVAGE putdown on rival as surprise F1 comeback plans unveiled - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Kelly Piquet and daughter celebrate Verstappen win with amazing trip

  • 2 hours ago
F1 rival gives important update on Ricciardo replacement rumours

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull boss Horner SHUTS DOWN F1 rival Wolff's title talk

  • 3 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: 2025 is 'make or break' for Leclerc not Hamilton, says F1 champ

  • Yesterday 20:27
F1 News Today: Horner suffers big loss as strong Verstappen opinion given after Red Bull split

  • Yesterday 19:59
