Hamilton suffers ratings SLUMP as F1 star makes stunning U-turn on new deal - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton remains outside of the top 10 in a set of Formula 1 standings based strictly on driver performance throughout the season.

Alonso in U-turn revelation on Aston Martin deal

Fernando Alonso has made a dramatic U-turn with the signature of his new Aston Martin contract.

Leclerc hints at early F1 RETIREMENT

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has hinted at an early Formula 1 retirement, as the 42-year-old Fernando Alonso extended his contract with Aston Martin.

Stroll's F1 exit dilemma RIDICULED by former driver

Pedro de la Rosa has questioned the decision-making of a young Formula 1 star who has been rumoured to be considering ending his troubled F1 career.

F1 champion in 'hate' claim after drunken scenes

Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen once made a hilarious drunken claim completely on-character, according to Peter Windsor.

