close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton suffers ratings SLUMP as F1 star makes stunning U-turn on new deal - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton suffers ratings SLUMP as F1 star makes stunning U-turn on new deal - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton suffers ratings SLUMP as F1 star makes stunning U-turn on new deal - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton suffers ratings SLUMP as F1 star makes stunning U-turn on new deal - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton remains outside of the top 10 in a set of Formula 1 standings based strictly on driver performance throughout the season.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso in U-turn revelation on Aston Martin deal

Fernando Alonso has made a dramatic U-turn with the signature of his new Aston Martin contract.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc hints at early F1 RETIREMENT

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has hinted at an early Formula 1 retirement, as the 42-year-old Fernando Alonso extended his contract with Aston Martin.

➡️ READ MORE

Stroll's F1 exit dilemma RIDICULED by former driver

Pedro de la Rosa has questioned the decision-making of a young Formula 1 star who has been rumoured to be considering ending his troubled F1 career.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion in 'hate' claim after drunken scenes

Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen once made a hilarious drunken claim completely on-character, according to Peter Windsor.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Mercedes Ferrari Aston Martin Hamilton Alonso Leclerc
F1 News Today: Hamilton woes continue after latest slump as F1 RETIREMENT hinted by major star
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton woes continue after latest slump as F1 RETIREMENT hinted by major star

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap

  • April 13, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Hamilton suffers ratings SLUMP as F1 star makes stunning U-turn on new deal - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 12 minutes ago
F1 Legends

Rare drunk Schumacher story revealed by fierce F1 rival

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Ricciardo admits regrets after hoodwinking fans

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Superstars

Bolshy Hamilton race CALL which underlines potential to spark Ferrari

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton woes continue after latest slump as F1 RETIREMENT hinted by major star

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: F1 record holder reveals Verstappen has changed every drivers' racing style

  • Yesterday 19:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x