Hamilton suffers ratings SLUMP as F1 star makes stunning U-turn on new deal - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton remains outside of the top 10 in a set of Formula 1 standings based strictly on driver performance throughout the season.
Alonso in U-turn revelation on Aston Martin deal
Fernando Alonso has made a dramatic U-turn with the signature of his new Aston Martin contract.
Leclerc hints at early F1 RETIREMENT
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has hinted at an early Formula 1 retirement, as the 42-year-old Fernando Alonso extended his contract with Aston Martin.
Stroll's F1 exit dilemma RIDICULED by former driver
Pedro de la Rosa has questioned the decision-making of a young Formula 1 star who has been rumoured to be considering ending his troubled F1 career.
F1 champion in 'hate' claim after drunken scenes
Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen once made a hilarious drunken claim completely on-character, according to Peter Windsor.
Latest News
- 12 minutes ago
Rare drunk Schumacher story revealed by fierce F1 rival
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo admits regrets after hoodwinking fans
- 2 hours ago
Bolshy Hamilton race CALL which underlines potential to spark Ferrari
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton woes continue after latest slump as F1 RETIREMENT hinted by major star
- 3 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: F1 record holder reveals Verstappen has changed every drivers' racing style
- Yesterday 19:57