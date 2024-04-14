Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap

The details have been spilled on where Lewis Hamilton will make his Ferrari debut in 2025 as he searches for a record-breaking eighth world championship.

'Uncertainty' surrounds Chinese Grand Prix after FIA inspection

Formula 1 teams are unsure what sort of track they will be competing on at the Chinese Grand Prix, after a wave of repairs have been carried out to fix a problem.

Mercedes and F1 star 'clash over key contract issue' to replace Hamilton

Mercedes have reportedly sounded out Carlos Sainz to replace Lewis Hamilton, who is heading in the opposite direction in 2025, but there is a catch…

EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull wonderkid who achieved feat Verstappen couldn't reveals ‘special’ F1 support

Red Bull boasts the most successful Formula 1 driver pipelines, bringing race-winning stars like Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Carlos Sainz to the top.

Sainz tipped for shock BACKMARKER move

Formula 1 pundit Karun Chandhok has suggested that Carlos Sainz could be facing a shock move to a backmarker team, after being dropped by Ferrari.

