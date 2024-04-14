close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap

The details have been spilled on where Lewis Hamilton will make his Ferrari debut in 2025 as he searches for a record-breaking eighth world championship.

➡️ READ MORE

'Uncertainty' surrounds Chinese Grand Prix after FIA inspection

Formula 1 teams are unsure what sort of track they will be competing on at the Chinese Grand Prix, after a wave of repairs have been carried out to fix a problem.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes and F1 star 'clash over key contract issue' to replace Hamilton

Mercedes have reportedly sounded out Carlos Sainz to replace Lewis Hamilton, who is heading in the opposite direction in 2025, but there is a catch…

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull wonderkid who achieved feat Verstappen couldn't reveals ‘special’ F1 support

Red Bull boasts the most successful Formula 1 driver pipelines, bringing race-winning stars like Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Carlos Sainz to the top.

➡️ READ MORE

Sainz tipped for shock BACKMARKER move

Formula 1 pundit Karun Chandhok has suggested that Carlos Sainz could be facing a shock move to a backmarker team, after being dropped by Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Carlos Sainz 2025 Chinese Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED

  • Yesterday 19:07
Horner NAMES F1 star in line for Red Bull seat as team boss reveals recruitment plan - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner NAMES F1 star in line for Red Bull seat as team boss reveals recruitment plan - GPFans F1 Recap

  • April 12, 2024 23:42

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Off the Track

Nicolas Hamilton blasted over 'pity porn' display as Lewis brother responds to backlash

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner admits Ricciardo under 'pressure'

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull saga

Horner and Red Bull relationship given WILD World War 2 comparison by Ecclestone

  • Yesterday 20:57
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: F1 Season too long for mechanics, not drivers, claims champion

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED

  • Yesterday 19:07
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x