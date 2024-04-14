Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap
The details have been spilled on where Lewis Hamilton will make his Ferrari debut in 2025 as he searches for a record-breaking eighth world championship.
➡️ READ MORE
'Uncertainty' surrounds Chinese Grand Prix after FIA inspection
Formula 1 teams are unsure what sort of track they will be competing on at the Chinese Grand Prix, after a wave of repairs have been carried out to fix a problem.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes and F1 star 'clash over key contract issue' to replace Hamilton
Mercedes have reportedly sounded out Carlos Sainz to replace Lewis Hamilton, who is heading in the opposite direction in 2025, but there is a catch…
➡️ READ MORE
EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull wonderkid who achieved feat Verstappen couldn't reveals ‘special’ F1 support
Red Bull boasts the most successful Formula 1 driver pipelines, bringing race-winning stars like Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Carlos Sainz to the top.
➡️ READ MORE
Sainz tipped for shock BACKMARKER move
Formula 1 pundit Karun Chandhok has suggested that Carlos Sainz could be facing a shock move to a backmarker team, after being dropped by Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Nicolas Hamilton blasted over 'pity porn' display as Lewis brother responds to backlash
- 2 hours ago
Horner admits Ricciardo under 'pressure'
- 3 hours ago
Horner and Red Bull relationship given WILD World War 2 comparison by Ecclestone
- Yesterday 20:57
EXCLUSIVE: F1 Season too long for mechanics, not drivers, claims champion
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED
- Yesterday 19:07