Mercedes and F1 star 'clash over key contract issue' to replace Hamilton
Mercedes and F1 star 'clash over key contract issue' to replace Hamilton
Mercedes have reportedly sounded out Carlos Sainz to replace Lewis Hamilton, who is heading in the opposite direction in 2025, but there is a catch…
Hamilton and Ferrari rocked the Formula 1 world when it was announced in February they would be joining forces after the end of the season, the joint-record champion racing for the sport's most successful team.
With Charles Leclerc the golden boy at The Prancing Horse, a product of their Driver Academy, it quickly became obvious that Sainz would be the one to make way for Hamilton.
READ MORE: What Alonso contract means for Sainz's F1 future
His is one of 10 drivers out of contract and the end of the year, and Italian media - La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere della Sera among them - reported that a move to Mercedes was as good as done.
No full agreement yet
But there is a potential bump in the road, according to F1 specialist outlet Analisi Tecnica.
"Carlos would like to arrive in Brackley on equal terms with [George] Russell, because he's convinced that he's no less a driver than the Englishman and can beat him within a season," reports Roberto Cecere.
"Sainz and Mercedes want each other. The Iberian considers the German manufacturer one of his best options, and the award-winning team think the Madrileno is a concrete driver for next season.
"However, some contractual details on both sides remain unsatisfactory. Carlos would like a multi-year contract: two years fixed with an option of third. Mercedes would prefer one year guaranteed to the option of a second under certain conditions.
"This is to have the freedom, possibly, in 2026, through a clause, to place another driver alongside Russell: [Andrea Kimi] Antonelli or the dream, [Max] Verstappen."
READ MORE: Sainz reveals talks with MULTIPLE teams over contract
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull wonderkid who achieved feat Verstappen couldn't reveals ‘special’ F1 support
- 40 minutes ago
Mercedes and F1 star 'clash over key contract issue' to replace Hamilton
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton Ferrari F1 debut details ANNOUNCED
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED
- Today 06:57
Horner NAMES F1 star in line for Red Bull seat as team boss reveals recruitment plan - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:42
Hamilton reveals BIZARRE food he 'hates' in B.O. slam
- Yesterday 22:57