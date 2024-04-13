close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Mercedes and F1 star 'clash over key contract issue' to replace Hamilton

Mercedes and F1 star 'clash over key contract issue' to replace Hamilton

Mercedes and F1 star 'clash over key contract issue' to replace Hamilton

Mercedes and F1 star 'clash over key contract issue' to replace Hamilton

Mercedes have reportedly sounded out Carlos Sainz to replace Lewis Hamilton, who is heading in the opposite direction in 2025, but there is a catch…

Hamilton and Ferrari rocked the Formula 1 world when it was announced in February they would be joining forces after the end of the season, the joint-record champion racing for the sport's most successful team.

With Charles Leclerc the golden boy at The Prancing Horse, a product of their Driver Academy, it quickly became obvious that Sainz would be the one to make way for Hamilton.

READ MORE: What Alonso contract means for Sainz's F1 future

His is one of 10 drivers out of contract and the end of the year, and Italian media - La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere della Sera among them - reported that a move to Mercedes was as good as done.

Hamilton is Ferrari-bound in 2025
Sainz to Mercedes - not done yet

No full agreement yet

But there is a potential bump in the road, according to F1 specialist outlet Analisi Tecnica.

"Carlos would like to arrive in Brackley on equal terms with [George] Russell, because he's convinced that he's no less a driver than the Englishman and can beat him within a season," reports Roberto Cecere.

"Sainz and Mercedes want each other. The Iberian considers the German manufacturer one of his best options, and the award-winning team think the Madrileno is a concrete driver for next season.

"However, some contractual details on both sides remain unsatisfactory. Carlos would like a multi-year contract: two years fixed with an option of third. Mercedes would prefer one year guaranteed to the option of a second under certain conditions.

"This is to have the freedom, possibly, in 2026, through a clause, to place another driver alongside Russell: [Andrea Kimi] Antonelli or the dream, [Max] Verstappen."

READ MORE: Sainz reveals talks with MULTIPLE teams over contract

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Aston Martin
Mercedes 'offer F1 contract' to Hamilton replacement with 'official announcement' claims made
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes 'offer F1 contract' to Hamilton replacement with 'official announcement' claims made

  • Yesterday 20:57
What Alonso contract means for Sainz's F1 future
F1 News & Gossip

What Alonso contract means for Sainz's F1 future

  • Yesterday 09:57

Latest News

GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull wonderkid who achieved feat Verstappen couldn't reveals ‘special’ F1 support

  • 40 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes and F1 star 'clash over key contract issue' to replace Hamilton

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton Ferrari F1 debut details ANNOUNCED

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED

  • Today 06:57
GPFans Recap

Horner NAMES F1 star in line for Red Bull seat as team boss reveals recruitment plan - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:42
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton reveals BIZARRE food he 'hates' in B.O. slam

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x