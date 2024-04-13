close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED

F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED

F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED

F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED

Mercedes have moved quickly to replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, according to reports in Italy.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 2025 calendar announced as captivating RETURN confirmed

Formula 1 has announced a wave of changes for the 2025 calendar, including a fan-favourite return for a track to host the first race of the season.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen shares MAJOR doubts over 2026 F1 regulations

Formula 1 is moving towards greener technology in 2026, but the planned new hybrid engines will bring with them a host of problems according to three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes BAFFLED by their own F1 car admits Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is struggling to understand why his team have been so slow in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton reveals BIZARRE food he 'hates' in B.O. slam

Lewis Hamilton may be able to handle speeds of up to 220 miles per hour, but don't ask him to get too close to certain foods…

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari Carlos Sainz Toto Wolff
Horner NAMES F1 star in line for Red Bull seat as team boss reveals recruitment plan - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner NAMES F1 star in line for Red Bull seat as team boss reveals recruitment plan - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:42
F1 News Today: F1 star makes HUGE contract announcement as surprise 'perfect' Red Bull driver revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: F1 star makes HUGE contract announcement as surprise 'perfect' Red Bull driver revealed

  • Yesterday 20:21

Latest News

GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull wonderkid who achieved feat Verstappen couldn't reveals ‘special’ F1 support

  • 41 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes and F1 star 'clash over key contract issue' to replace Hamilton

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton Ferrari F1 debut details ANNOUNCED

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED

  • Today 06:57
GPFans Recap

Horner NAMES F1 star in line for Red Bull seat as team boss reveals recruitment plan - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:42
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton reveals BIZARRE food he 'hates' in B.O. slam

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x