F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED
Mercedes have moved quickly to replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, according to reports in Italy.
F1 2025 calendar announced as captivating RETURN confirmed
Formula 1 has announced a wave of changes for the 2025 calendar, including a fan-favourite return for a track to host the first race of the season.
Verstappen shares MAJOR doubts over 2026 F1 regulations
Formula 1 is moving towards greener technology in 2026, but the planned new hybrid engines will bring with them a host of problems according to three-time world champion Max Verstappen.
Mercedes BAFFLED by their own F1 car admits Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is struggling to understand why his team have been so slow in 2024.
Hamilton reveals BIZARRE food he 'hates' in B.O. slam
Lewis Hamilton may be able to handle speeds of up to 220 miles per hour, but don't ask him to get too close to certain foods…
Latest News
EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull wonderkid who achieved feat Verstappen couldn't reveals ‘special’ F1 support
- 41 minutes ago
Mercedes and F1 star 'clash over key contract issue' to replace Hamilton
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton Ferrari F1 debut details ANNOUNCED
- 2 hours ago
- Today 06:57
Horner NAMES F1 star in line for Red Bull seat as team boss reveals recruitment plan - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:42
- Yesterday 22:57