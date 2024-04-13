F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED

Mercedes have moved quickly to replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, according to reports in Italy.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 2025 calendar announced as captivating RETURN confirmed

Formula 1 has announced a wave of changes for the 2025 calendar, including a fan-favourite return for a track to host the first race of the season.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen shares MAJOR doubts over 2026 F1 regulations

Formula 1 is moving towards greener technology in 2026, but the planned new hybrid engines will bring with them a host of problems according to three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes BAFFLED by their own F1 car admits Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is struggling to understand why his team have been so slow in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton reveals BIZARRE food he 'hates' in B.O. slam

Lewis Hamilton may be able to handle speeds of up to 220 miles per hour, but don't ask him to get too close to certain foods…

➡️ READ MORE

Related