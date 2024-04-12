F1 chief discusses shock SALE of team as Verstappen prepares for exciting debut - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 chief discusses shock SALE of team as Verstappen prepares for exciting debut - GPFans F1 Recap
Helmut Marko has discussed the likelihood that the VCARB team could be sold.
Verstappen to make DEBUT in new motorsport series
Jos Verstappen - father of Formula 1 world champion Max - will make another motorsport debut in Wales this weekend.
Perez insists Red Bull COUNTDOWN is on over his F1 future
Red Bull star Sergio Perez has quashed rumours that Carlos Sainz could take his seat at the world champions, amid speculation surrounding the Mexican's future in Formula 1.
EXCLUSIVE: How Hamilton beats team-mates revealed by his race engineer
Lewis Hamilton's racing ability comes from more than just his on-track confidence.
Intelligence in understanding data is also behind the seven-time champion's success, according to someone who worked very closely with Hamilton in his early racing career.
Horner makes revelation on 'important' Red Bull start
Christian Horner has revealed his thoughts on Red Bull’s ‘important’ start to the season.
