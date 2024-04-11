close global

Verstappen to make DEBUT in new motorsport series

Jos Verstappen - father of Formula 1 world champion Max - will make another motorsport debut in Wales this weekend.

Verstappen Sr, as well as being the father of one of F1's greatest drivers, was the first Dutchman to score a podium finish in 1994, when driving for Benetton.

Since leaving F1, Jos has competed in the A1 Grand Prix as well as winning the prestigious Le Mans 24 hour race in 2008, and serving as Max's manager.

But now he will turn his hand to another discipline, with a debut in the British Rally Championship during the Rallynuts Severn Valley Stages to come on Saturday.

Where and when will Verstappen make his rally debut?

The Times' Molly Hudson confirmed on Wednesday: "Jos Verstappen will make his British Rally Championship debut this weekend, in Wales. He will drive a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 with regular co-driver Renaud Jamoul. It will be his first time rallying on gravel."

Verstappen Sr. may never have contested a loose surface event, but he is excited to get going.

Verstappen Sr. coaches his son Max
Max Verstappen won the recent Japanese GP

"We're very happy to come to Wales and the British Rally Championship," the 52-year-old told the BRC's official website. "Renaud's done Wales Rally GB several times but for me, these stages will be the first.

"I only started rallying two years ago but only with tarmac events. After two test sessions in the wintertime in the south of France, we've decided to do our first proper gravel rally and as Renaud has some really good memories in Wales, this rally was looking like the best one to start with."

While the elder Verstappen says there is "no plan in terms of performance," his son is pulling away atop this year's F1 drivers' standings, with 77 points to Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez's 64 after victory in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

F1 Standings

