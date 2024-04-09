Hamilton admits facing BAN calls as under-fire FIA president given strong support - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton has revealed details surrounding attempts to ban him from certain events by an F1 legend.

➡️ READ MORE

Ecclestone's wife signs letter of SUPPORT for under-fire FIA president

Fabiana Flosi, wife of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, has signed a letter of support for FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star has 'no interest' in continuing TROUBLED F1 career

A current Formula 1 driver has been tipped to make a change in career once his contract has expired, following in the footsteps of his father.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez reveals HUGE timeline for 2025 Red Bull decision

Sergio Perez has said that he expects to find out one way or another about is Red Bull future within the next month.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen reveals Kelly Piquet relief over daughter's jinx

Max Verstappen has revealed that his partner Kelly Piquet was relieved that his Red Bull car suffered no reliability issues during the Japanese Grand Prix, because otherwise her daughter Penelope might think she brings bad luck to the three-time world champion.

➡️ READ MORE

Related