F1 boss blasts 'very harsh' punishment after Verstappen penalty decision

A F1 boss has claimed that the penalty given to Fernando Alonso at the Australian GP was ‘very harsh’ - comparing it to an infamous Max Verstappen incident.

On the final lap of the race, George Russell lost control into turn six after pursuing Alonso for sixth place.

After running across the gravel trap the Mercedes driver hit the wall in a terrifying incident which resulted in a virtual safety car being deployed.

As a result Alonso was given a 20 second penalty by the stewards for “potentially dangerous driving” in front of Russell.

Mike Krack calls Alonso penalty ‘very harsh’

The penalty has split opinion in the paddock, with some drivers believing the penalty was too harsh, others that Alonso’s driving was dangerous.

Whilst Lando Norris described Alonso’s move as odd he added that it was not deserving of a penalty.

Nico Hulkenberg on the other hand ‘wasn’t very impressed’ with Alonso’s driving, describing it as ‘dangerous’.

Unsurprisingly, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack supports his driver Alonso in the incident and has called the penalty ‘harsh’.

“At the end of the day, it’s great that nothing happened to him [George Russell] during the scene. We got a penalty, that was very very harsh from our point of view,” he said to Sky Germany before FP2 at the Japanese GP.

“There was a similar situation in the past. If I can recall Jeddah, between Max and Lewis [Hamilton]. It was a break test back in the day and the penalty was not that big [10-second time penalty].

“We didn’t even have contact with the car. The fact is, we got a penalty and we are not turning the page and focusing on Suzuka.”

