close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team boss delivers strong verdict after huge 'Newey approach'

F1 team boss delivers strong verdict after huge 'Newey approach'

F1 team boss delivers strong verdict after huge 'Newey approach'

Sheona Mountford
F1 team boss delivers strong verdict after huge 'Newey approach'

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has lifted the lid on whether the team have tried to recruit Adrian Newey.

The movement of Red Bull’s chief technical officer has been widely speculated, with rumours he may end up at Ferrari as well as Aston Martin.

READ MORE: Hamilton RESURGENCE continues as rain tumbles down at Suzuka

According to Autosport he has been offered a 'big-money contract' by Aston Martin and their team owner Lawrence Stroll.

It has been suggested that approaching Newey is a tactic to convince Fernando Alonso to agree to a contract renewal with the team.

Lawrence Stroll Bahrain GP 2024
Fernando Alonso Saudi Arabian GP 2024

Krack discusses Newey approach

However, Newey signed a new deal with Red Bull last year showing he has little intention to leave the team.

When the story initially broke, Aston Martin declined to comment but their team principal has provided some insight into these rumours.

When Krack was asked by Sky Sports at the Japanese Grand Prix whether Aston Martin had approached Adrian Newey, he said: "No!"

"Look, we have a very strong technical team with Dan [Fallows], with Tom [McCullough], with Luca [Furbatto]. We were joined lately by Bob Bell. We're quite happy with what we have at the moment."

READ MORE: Hamilton 'SPOILT' claims former F1 star

Mike Krack Bahrain GP 2024

Aston Martin have previously poached staff from Red Bull including Fallows, with some arguing their leap forward in 2023 was a result of emulating the champion’s designs.

"When the regulations are the way that they are and consistent over the years, I think you will see a general trend of convergence between the cars,” Krack added.

“We know the cars are all converging to a similar philosophy, so I don't think there is anything special on ours compared to the others, to be honest."

READ MORE: Vettel issues Hamilton 'difficult to manage' verdict

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Adrian Newey Mike Krack
Hamilton F1 replacement target admits 'opportunities around' as top teams circle
F1 Superstars

Hamilton F1 replacement target admits 'opportunities around' as top teams circle

  • March 16, 2024 17:50
F1 News Today: Hamilton rivals TEASE Ferrari move as former team-mate reveals atmosphere problem
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton rivals TEASE Ferrari move as former team-mate reveals atmosphere problem

  • February 2, 2024 21:52

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen drops future BOMBSHELL as F1 star makes Red Bull departure prediction

  • 35 minutes ago
F1 News

F1 team boss delivers strong verdict after huge 'Newey approach'

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News

Ricciardo 'LAST chance has gone' claims F1 winner

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Alonso makes Verstappen Red Bull departure prediction

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Feature

Revealed: How bad is Hamilton's WORST EVER season start?

  • Today 12:58
F1 Off the Track

FIA president backed as key parties threaten 'legal action'

  • Today 11:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x