Leclerc tries new type of racing following F1 Mario Kart criticism

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was seen trying a different kind of racing to Formula 1 on his social media.

The Monegasque driver has enjoyed a strong start to the 2024 season with two podium finishes in the last two races, currently sitting second in the championship just four points behind Max Verstappen.

However, Leclerc has been beaten on track by team-mate Carlos Sainz in both races the Spaniard has participated in, with Sainz missing out on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to appendicitis.

It was that race in Jeddah where the 26-year-old made a reference to a racing game he was seen trying out on his socials, criticising the track.

Charles Leclerc has had a strong start to 2024

Carlos Sainz has beaten Leclerc in his two race starts

Leclerc plays Mario Kart after Jeddah reference

Just mere laps into the grand prix weekend in Saudi Arabia, Leclerc was dissatisfied with the state of the Corniche Circuit, comparing it to Mario Kart.

This was due to the fact that there were multiple plastic bags seen on the track, similar to how players would encounter banana skins and other obstacles on the Mario Kart circuits.

And it was this world-famous game that the Monegasque driver was seen testing out on his Instagram account.

Posting on his story, Leclerc shared a picture of him behind a steering wheel in what appeared to be an arcade machine for the game.

Displayed on the screen were the Ferrari driver and three friends with Mario Kart items on their profile pictures, with Leclerc having a metal Mario hat and the others having items from other iconic characters such as the original Mario, Toad and Yoshi.

