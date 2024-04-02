F1 News Today: Ricciardo 'mental issue' identified at Red Bull as Vettel SPEAKS OUT on Horner saga

A senior figure within Red Bull has had his say on issues with Daniel Ricciardo’s current form.

Vettel calls for ‘TRANSPARENCY’ over Horner allegations

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has asked for ‘transparency’ over allegations against Christian Horner.

Red Bull driver fires QUIT warning to team over seat battle

Liam Lawson has issued a warning to Red Bull if they fail to provide him with a full time race seat in F1.

F1 rival admits CONFUSION at Ricciardo downfall

Daniel Ricciardo’s future in F1 is in doubt after a lacklustre start to the season – and former team-mate Nico Hulkenberg has been left confused by his poor form.

Potential Hamilton replacement CONFIRMED for Mercedes drive

A potential Hamilton replacement has been given the opportunity to test for Mercedes later this month.

