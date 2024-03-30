close global

Wolff teases EXCITING Hamilton replacement as Verstappen ally leaves Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap

Toto Wolff has named four possible replacements for Mercedes' outgoing seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of the 2024 season.

Huge Verstappen blow as key Red Bull ally joins F1 rivals with immediate effect

Max Verstappen is set to lose a key piece of his armoury before the Japanese Grand Prix as Red Bull bid to bounce back from a poor showing in Australia.

F1 star reveals SPLIT with key team ally just moments after heroic act

Lance Stroll has revealed he will be competing with a new race engineer at the Japanese Grand Prix following a highly dramatic finish at the recent race in Australia.

F1 champion insists Hamilton Ferrari move is 'sad' and reveals KEY reason why

Lewis Hamilton's 2025 move to Ferrari has been branded as 'sad' by a legendary world champion due to the collateral damage it has inflicted.

How long does Ricciardo have left in F1? What Red Bull history tells us

Formula 1 has barely got the 2024 season underway, yet an all-too-familiar Red Bull storyline is emerging...

F1 Standings

