Wolff teases EXCITING Hamilton replacement as Verstappen ally leaves Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap

Toto Wolff has named four possible replacements for Mercedes' outgoing seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of the 2024 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Huge Verstappen blow as key Red Bull ally joins F1 rivals with immediate effect

Max Verstappen is set to lose a key piece of his armoury before the Japanese Grand Prix as Red Bull bid to bounce back from a poor showing in Australia.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star reveals SPLIT with key team ally just moments after heroic act

Lance Stroll has revealed he will be competing with a new race engineer at the Japanese Grand Prix following a highly dramatic finish at the recent race in Australia.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion insists Hamilton Ferrari move is 'sad' and reveals KEY reason why

Lewis Hamilton's 2025 move to Ferrari has been branded as 'sad' by a legendary world champion due to the collateral damage it has inflicted.

➡️ READ MORE

How long does Ricciardo have left in F1? What Red Bull history tells us

Formula 1 has barely got the 2024 season underway, yet an all-too-familiar Red Bull storyline is emerging...

➡️ READ MORE

Related