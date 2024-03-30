close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star delivers bold record Hamilton title verdict

F1 star delivers bold record Hamilton title verdict

F1 star delivers bold record Hamilton title verdict

F1 star delivers bold record Hamilton title verdict

Guenther Steiner has backed Lewis Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season as he chases an eighth world championship.

The seven-time champion enters a new chapter of his career with the Italian outfit after taking the decision to leave Mercedes at the conclusion of his contract.

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star will 'MISS' Japanese Grand Prix

It brings to an end a 26-year association with the German manufacturer, and he leaves behind a legacy that can only be matched by Ferrari’s very own Michael Schumacher.

The Scuderia are trending in the right direction at the perfect time for Hamilton whose Silver Arrows team are drowning in the midfield currently.

He will be hoping that the positive trend can continue in time for his to compete with Red Bull for the drivers’ championship when he joins them team.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025
Mercedes have struggled with their W15 car this year

READ MORE: Mercedes driver suggests Hamilton struggles could be irreversible

Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner believes that Hamilton boosts his chances at winning another world championship by making a move.

"It looks like he is making the right decision," Steiner told Sky Sports News. "He did it when he left McLaren to go to Mercedes, so maybe he got this one right as well.

Guenther Steiner was Haas F1 boss for eight seasons

"But I think for him it's more about the new challenge. He has been at the team for 11 years, won six championships, good relationships there.

"I think it's just the last step of his career he wants a new challenge. And obviously, your last challenge being Ferrari, it's a nice thing to have the opportunity to do."

READ MORE: Mercedes DAMAGE Hamilton hopes after key F1 moves

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Guenther Steiner Michael Schumacher
Hamilton replacement candidates revealed by F1 boss Wolff
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton replacement candidates revealed by F1 boss Wolff

  • 1 hour ago
Cullen praises current Hamilton F1 rival with 'legend' comment
Latest F1 News

Cullen praises current Hamilton F1 rival with 'legend' comment

  • Yesterday 19:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 star delivers bold record Hamilton title verdict

  • 6 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton replacement candidates revealed by F1 boss Wolff

  • 1 hour ago
Breaking F1 News

Huge Verstappen blow as key Red Bull ally joins F1 rivals with immediate effect

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Cullen praises key Hamilton rival as fan favourite RETURNS to F1 in new role

  • Today 06:58
GPFans Recap

F1 team LAUNCH bold Newey swoop from Red Bull as Ricciardo swap not ruled out - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:43
Latest F1 News

Steiner announces F1 RETURN with 'perfect' new role

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x