Wolff WARNS Hamilton about Ferrari competitiveness
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton about the view he will have at Ferrari when he joins the Italian outfit.
The seven-time champion signed a two-year deal with the Scuderia, which will see him join up with them for the start of the 2025 season.
He’s currently enduring his worst start to a Formula 1 season ever – slightly justifying his move away from the German manufacturer just a matter of weeks after the decision was made.
It will have hurt Mercedes to be losing their star driver in the middle of a tough patch, but they are confident that they will bounce back.
They’re also taking time before deciding on a replacement for Hamilton – whose talents and experience are going to be almost impossible for a new candidate to match.
Speaking about some of his discussions with the Brit, Wolff shared how he vows to make Hamilton and Ferrari sit behind his cars from next year.
“I think first I can’t imagine him in red,” Wolff told Fox News Australia. “I don’t think it suits him, but I think that picture is going to be interesting.
“And then I told him, you’ve got to really picture our rear wing - because that’s the perspective you’re going to have.”
At the moment, the Silver Arrows are a long way off a Ferrari team who just took a one-two finish at the same race they sustained a double DNF in and were way off the pace.
Wolff will have to lead his team effectively if they are to make an immediate return to contention at the front of the field in 2025 and make Hamilton regret his switch.
