Controversial Hamilton title nemesis in TALKS with F1 team

A controversial figure in the story of Lewis Hamilton’s heart-breaking 2021 world championship loss made his return to the Formula 1 paddock in Australia.

Over two years on from the event and the seven-time champion is yet to win a grand prix – with his career stalling ever since.

He signed a two-year deal with Ferrari over the winter as he aims to end his winless drought, but there are no guarantees of it planning out the way he dreams.

If he had won a record eighth world championship in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of 2021, he may not have returned to F1 the following season.

But such is his desire to win, the Brit has stuck around to achieve what he set out to do, and claim an unprecedented eighth title.

Lewis Hamilton has not won a race since 2021

Lewis Hamilton drives the 2024 Mercedes W15

Masi makes F1 return

Last weekend, however, saw the return of Michael Masi to the F1 paddock – the man who made the controversial call to stage a one lap shootout as race director in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

He was caught by Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz, who said he spotted Masi having an interesting conversation with a member of the paddock.

“Michael Masi was here [Albert Park paddock] having quite a long discussion with the Alpine boss Bruno Famin. Is there a job, does he want to come back into Formula 1?” he said.

Alpine are currently in ruins and have started the season as arguably the slowest team in the sport, leading to a plethora of changes within the organisation.

It would be a surprise to see Masi return to the paddock, considering the circumstances in which left after Abu Dhabi, but he could prove to be a savvy hire if any team decides to call upon his expertise.

