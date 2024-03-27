Hamilton labelled 'best that's ever walked the earth' after INCREDIBLE display

Lewis Hamilton may be one of the greatest racing drivers of all time, but a recent video shows he also possesses talents outside of Formula 1.

The seven-time world champion has broken multiple records during his career, and has achieved 103 race victories, the most of any driver.

He further cemented his legendary status in F1 by making a shocking move to Ferrari for 2025, where he could achieve a record-breaking eighth world title.

Despite this, the Mercedes driver has not won a race since 2021, and has suffered the worst start to a season in his career, currently 10th in the drivers' standings.

Lewis Hamilton Australian GP 2024

Lewis Hamilton Brazil 2008

Hamilton ‘best’ to hold a gun

Recently a video was posted on social media where Hamilton showcased his shooting skills.

He visited the Taran Tactical shooting ranch in 2020, and they were full of praise for the seven-time world champion.

“Lewis Hamilton he’s literally at a like A class level for his first time ever - He never shot before,” they revealed.

“He’s the best that's ever held a gun not just at my place I would say that’s ever walked the earth.”

The video on social media shows his rapid reaction times, and proves his talents at the shooting range as well as in a race car.

Discussing the start of the season with Sky Sports, Hamilton was downbeat after the Australian Grand Prix.

“It's the worst start to a season I’ve ever had. It’s worse than 2009.

“It's tough on the spirit for everyone in the team when so much work has been going on over the winter. You come in excited, driven and motivated, with the mindset you're going to be fighting for wins, then that's not the case.”

