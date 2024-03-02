Hamilton makes family admission over stunning Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he didn't even tell his family about his impending move to Ferrari until the day of the official announcement.

The Brit will leave Mercedes at the end of the season after a relationship which brought an unprecedented six drivers' titles - overhauling the five won by Michael Schumacher at Ferrari.

Winless for two seasons and aiming to end Ferrari’s own 16-year title drought could be a tall order, but if any driver has the pedigree to do so – it's Lewis Hamilton.

Negotiations were sharp between the two sides, and the rapid development of the situation left little time for anyone to find out about it before an announcement was made.

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals thoughts on Horner investigation

Lewis Hamilton leaves Mercedes after 11 years with the Formula 1 team

Lewis Hamilton will replace the outgoing Carlos Sainz at Ferrari for 2025

Lewis Hamilton links up with old boss Fred Vasseur at Ferrari

Hamilton: I didn't speak to anybody

But not even Hamilton’s family were given the courtesy of knowing about the headline making move until the very last moment, he revealed to BBC’s Back At Base podcast.

"I didn't speak to anybody,” he said. “I didn't tell my parents till the day of it being announced. So, no one knew. I really wanted to do it for myself. Ultimately, I had to find out what would be the best for me."

Hamilton has 24 races with Mercedes before he dons the red colours for the first time in a quest to achieve the dream of every F1 loving boy.

Their recent progress provides grounds for encouragement and excitement about the project as Hamilton gets closer to joining the team.

READ MORE: Wolff hints at driver to help deal with Hamilton 'curveball'

Related