In the world of Formula 1, where key alliances can shape destinies, murmurs of a potential reunion between Lewis Hamilton and his former trainer, Angela Cullen, have ignited fervour among motorsport aficionados.

Hamilton's partnership with Cullen traces back to the 2016 F1 season when he enlisted her as his physiotherapist. Yet, their bond transcended mere physical fitness, as Cullen became a trusted confidante to the seven-time world champion.

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star will 'MISS' Japanese Grand Prix

Their alliance faced an unexpected hiatus when Cullen opted to explore new horizons outside of F1, bidding adieu after seven illustrious years alongside Hamilton. Their parting left many fans bereft, yearning for the chemistry and success they shared.

However, glimmers of hope now emerge on the horizon for Hamilton devotees, as Cullen re-emerges in the motorsport realm across the pond, with a connection that does more than just pique interest.

Angela Cullen left Lewis Hamilton's inner circle at the end of the 2022 season

A new link between Hamilton and Cullen

Whispers of a potential reunion stem from Cullen's most recent foray into racing, where she now trains, and mentors, fellow New Zealander and IndyCar racer, Marcus Armstrong.

Her presence in Armstrong's pit box during the inaugural Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge caught attention. NBC, the event's broadcaster, disclosed that Cullen would be collaborating with Armstrong throughout the 2024 IndyCar season, which was later confirmed by the driver himself.

So, here's where the plot thickens. Cullen's partnership with Armstrong has sparked conjecture about a possible return to Hamilton's inner circle, especially considering Armstrong's past employment within Ferrari's Driver Academy.

READ MORE: F1 team boss teases SHOCK 'talks' with Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton has not been able to rediscover the same form he managed under Cullen's regime

The connection may seem tenuous, but with Hamilton set to join the Italian powerhouse in 2025, Cullen's association with Armstrong indeed adds a compelling layer to the unfolding narrative.

The prospect of Cullen reuniting with Hamilton's team is bolstered by their history of mutual respect and an amicable parting in 2023. Since her departure, Hamilton has notably grappled with form, his last victory dating back to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in November 2021 - a race where Cullen stood by his side.

For Hamilton and Ferrari, both harbouring aspirations of clinching an eighth world title in vibrant red attire, the potential reunion may just offer the perfect catalyst for a return, for all three parties, to the pinnacle of Formula 1.

READ MORE: Mercedes driver suggests Hamilton struggles could be irreversible

Related