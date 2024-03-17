Cullen in CRYPTIC post as rumors of Hamilton return swirl

Lewis Hamilton's former trainer and close friend Angela Cullen has once again restarted rumors of a return to Formula 1 with a cryptic Instagram post.

The 49-year-old worked with Hamilton from 2015 until early last year, when it was announced that she would be departing the sport after the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Cullen was an employee of the Mercedes team, but left in order to pursue her 'next big adventure', and has since been spotted filling her time with travelling and high-adrenaline activities.

However, a recent Instagram post revealed that she was back in the UK, sparking rumours of a potential return to F1, while she stated in a New Year's post that she was looking for 'fresh opportunities'.

Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton are good friends

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Cullen on the lookout for opportunities

Now, the New Zealander appears to be taking a philosophical approach to her career, suggesting that she is seeking something big in the future.

Cullen posted an image of a quote which read: "If you don't sacrifice for what you want - what you want becomes the sacrifice."

It remains to be seen what Cullen's next move will be, but with close friend Hamilton taking up a new opportunity with Ferrari in 2025, could the 49-year-old be tempted by a return to the F1 legend's side?

