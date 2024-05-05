Miami malaise reveals Mercedes issue to Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton could only manage eighth for the Miami Grand Prix in what was another disappointing display for Mercedes.

It has been the Brackley-based squad’s worst start to a season since 2011, with Hamilton currently sitting ninth in the championship with 19 points scored.

READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Results

In qualifying for the sprint race, Hamilton and team-mate George Russell were both eliminated in SQ2, lining up 11th and 12th respectively.

It did not get any better in the sprint itself, as the 39-year-old collided with Fernando Alonso on the first corner after the start and was handed a 20-second time penalty after the race for speeding in the pitlane, demoting him from eighth to 16th.

READ MORE: Hamilton handed HUGE penalty after chaotic Miami race

Lewis Hamilton qualified P8 for the race in Miami

The Brit was demoted to P16 in the sprint

Hamilton: In Q3 we was nowhere

Speaking with Natalie Pinkham after qualifying, Hamilton revealed his issues with the soft tyres around the Miami circuit.

“The track temperature was pretty similar I would say the whole way through and the grip of the track felt really good,” he said.

“But these tyres are so sensitive and trying to get the tyres to work and to deliver the maximum potential throughout the whole lap is something that I would say we’re struggling with.

“And then had that glimpse of hope, I guess in Q2, and then Q3 was nowhere.”

“I mean generally it’s been a much better day I would say,” he added. “I mean we went forwards at least in the first race, in the Sprint race and then qualifying, getting into Q3 which is a positive. Q3 just wasn’t really great, but I’m grateful to have got into there.

“But I mean, for us to be eight tenths off is tough. We’re obviously fighting the Haas, I don’t really know if that’s the true speed of our car or whether it’s the tyres. I think there’s a lot on these tyres that we’re just struggling to, we’ve not been able to use them all year.”

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Related