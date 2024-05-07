A-list celebrity in loving message for Ex-Hamilton trainer Angela Cullen

Model, actress and singer Nazanin Mandi has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton's former physio Angela Cullen, who is now working with an IndyCar star.

Cullen worked as Hamilton's trainer from 2016-2023, overseeing four of the Formula 1 legend's seven world championship titles.

READ MORE: NASCAR has closest EVER finish in thrilling race

The two friends announced they would be parting ways prior to the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Cullen opting to spend time travelling the world.

Now, Cullen works alongside Chip Ganassi IndyCar racer Marcus Armstrong, with the pair enjoying a close relationship judging by recent social media posts.

Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton

Angela Cullen during the 2023 Bahrain GP

Is Cullen enjoying life after Hamilton?

Speaking to Sky Sports around the time of their split, Hamilton insisted that the pair remained close.

“Angela is living her life right now,” he said.

“She’s got so many ideas of things she wants to do. We message pretty much every day. We are still going to skydive together. We are always going to be in each other’s lives.

“We’re stuck with each other, unfortunately, or fortunately."

Since the separation, Cullen has joined forces with Armstrong, a fellow Kiwi racing in IndyCar.

READ MORE: Andretti reveals planned timeline to OFFICIALLY arrive on F1 grid

Cullen now works with IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong

Cullen seems to be enjoying herself outside the hectic world of the F1 paddock, feeling the love not just from Armstrong, but also from a major American star.

Mandi stepped into Armstrong’s race overalls during the Long Beach IndyCar race weekend, and was supported by Cullen.

After driving Armstrong’s car, Mandi embraced Cullen and said: “Thank you Ange I love you.”

Cullen, Armstrong and Mandi were also seen together in a group picture enjoying breakfast together on social media, showing Hamilton’s former physio is enjoying the next step in her career.

READ MORE: How soon can Newey win F1 title at his new team?

Related