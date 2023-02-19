Jean Todt and Christian Horner hit the red carpet at the Baftas

Stuart Hodge

Sunday 19 February 2023 22:16 - Updated: 22:24

The Baftas had a distinctly F1 feel on Sunday night when motorsport icons Jean Todt and Christian Horner both hit the red carpet at the glittering awards ceremony.

Both men were accompanying their wives to the star-studded event in London and both were captured by celebrity photographers, as is tradition.

Former Ferrari Team Principal and FIA President Todt was accompanying wife and star Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, who was nominated for Leading Actress for her widely-acclaimed performance in the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

📸: Redbull's Christain Horner and his partner Geri attended the BAFTA Film Awards 2023, as did Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh.#F1 pic.twitter.com/QNzFZ6hqyi — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) February 19, 2023

Michelle Yeoh pipped for Leading Actress award

Yeoh came agonisingly close to winning the award, but lost out to Cate Blanchett, who took the gong for her performance in Tár. The pair are the clear front runners for the Best Actress award at the Oscars on Sunday March 12.

Red Bull Team Principal Horner meanwhile accompanied his wife, Spice Girl Geri Horner, to the ceremony before she took to the stage to present the award for best Original Score.