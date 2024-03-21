Horner 'seeking' Red Bull PROMOTION as Verstappen 'close' to shocking F1 switch - GPFans F1 Recap
Horner 'seeking' Red Bull PROMOTION as Verstappen 'close' to shocking F1 switch - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is apparently seeking somewhat of a promotion, according to reports.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen Mercedes F1 move 'close to done deal'
A multiple-time Formula 1 race winner has suggested that the stunning rumours linking Max Verstappen to Mercedes are true, and that a deal is close to being completed.
➡️ READ MORE
Marko REVEALS F1 tracks where Red Bull could struggle
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that Red Bull's dominance will not last throughout the whole of 2024.
➡️ READ MORE
Former F1 star takes BIG step towards return after key decision made
A former Formula 1 driver has been given the green light to return to racing.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 Australian Grand Prix: A detailed look at Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit
Take a detailed look at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit, home to the Australian Grand Prix since 1996...
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Horner 'seeking' Red Bull PROMOTION as Verstappen 'close' to shocking F1 switch - GPFans F1 Recap
- 15 minutes ago
F1 Social
Norris sets ‘hearts racing’ as F1 star goes on celebrity date in a CHICKEN SHOP
- 1 hour ago
Australian Grand Prix
Ricciardo DEFIANT in response to Marko performance concerns
- 2 hours ago
- 1
Latest F1 News
Verstappen makes DEFINITIVE announcement on Red Bull future
- 3 hours ago
Australian Grand Prix
F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip
Mercedes DAMAGE Hamilton hopes after key F1 moves
- Yesterday 19:42