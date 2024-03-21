Marko REVEALS F1 tracks where Red Bull could struggle

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that Red Bull's dominance will not last throughout the whole of 2024.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit have a 100 per cent record so far in 2024, having secured back-to-back one-two finishes to start the season, with three-time world champion Max Verstappen having won in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

That has come after a record-breaking 2023, where the team produced a car capable of winning all but one race throughout the year.

This particular season is set to be the longest in F1 history, with 24 races taking place across 21 different countries, meaning plenty of opportunities for Red Bull's competitors to fight back against the world champions.

Max Verstappen has won both races in 2024

Helmut Marko is hoping for another Max Verstappen championship

Red Bull's dominance to end?

Marko believes that this length of season makes it impossible for Red Bull to be as dominant as they were in 2023, particularly with such a huge variety of tracks forming the calendar.

Ferrari have appeared to be Red Bull's closest challengers so far this season, and Charles Leclerc has managed to beat Sergio Perez in both qualifying sessions so far.

”Things got much tighter in qualifying, where only Max's breakaway lap made the difference and secured him pole position twice," Marko admitted to oe24.

”When we get to circuits like Monte Carlo or Singapore, where overtaking is very difficult, things look different.

"In any case, I wouldn't bet on 24 wins for us.”

