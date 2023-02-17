F1 2023 Driver Head-to-heads: Odds for Hamilton vs Russell and more

Stuart Hodge

Friday 17 February 2023 21:15 - Updated: 21:19

The first rule of F1 driving is to beat your team-mate, and that is why driver head-to-heads provide some of the most fascinating battles of every season.

2023 will be no different as 20 incredible talents in 10 garages pit their wits against each other. And who comes out on top in each of those garages will likely decide who remains on the grid for 2024.

The betting odds are now out for each team head-to-head and there is a pretty strong mix, from one-horse races to impossible to call.

F1 driver head-to-heads 2023: Latest odds

Here is there everything stands as we head towards pre-season testing in Bahrain next week.

No surprises here - the bookmakers are calling this one off before it starts. Two-time defending world champion Verstappen has dominated his Mexican team-mate on a regular basis, despite all that late-season beef in 2022.

Max is expected to dominate 'Checo' again in 2023.

The hottest battle of all and the odds reflect that. Hamilton is a very slight favourite to get back on top for the Silver Arrows after being outscored by his young team-mate in 2022.

Leclerc is a clear favourite but it's not a foregone conclusion. Sainz was more consistent on Sundays while the Monegasque needs to translate that blistering qualy pace into race wins. His strike rate so far is miserable - lower than 25 percent...

McLaren: Lando Norris (1/9) vs Oscar Piastri (5/1)

There is much excitement about the F1 debut of young Aussie Oscar Piastri, but the oddsmakers give him no shot of beating his own team-mate. Norris is expected to again be the standard bearer for the team in papaya.

Norris is expected to outscore rookie Piastri in 2023.

There was much hilarity earlier this week when Fernando Alonso tabbed his new team-mate Lance Stroll as a potential future world champion. For now though few believe Stroll can even beat his own team-mate, who remains a formidable foe.

Valtteri Bottas (1/6) vs Guanyu Zhou (7/2)

It's a similar story over at Alfa Romeo, where flying Finn Bottas is confidently expected to outscore Chinese star Zhou.

Nyck de Vries (1/2) vs Yuki Tsunoda (6/4)

Worrying times for Tsunoda - he is the underdog against his own rookie team-mate as he heads into his third season. Big improvement is demanded from the Japanese star, and the pressure is now really on. Can he deliver?

Kevin Magnussen (8/11) vs Nico Hulkenberg (1/1)

There is virtually nothing to separate two men who have history, and they should provide a cracking subplot at Haas this season. Right now, if the bookmakers are right, it's K-Mag who will again be uttering the words "suck my balls honey" at the end of the season.

Hulkenberg and Magnussen have history...

Alex Albon (2/9) vs Logan Sargeant (3/1)

Sargeant gives the US some much-needed interest on the grid as the sport really continues to grow Stateside. His prospects right now don't look particularly appealing - he's a clear outsider in the head-to-head battle with team-mate Alex Albon.

