Amidst the hype surrounding Ferrari junior driver Ollie Bearman, Toto Wolff has revealed who he thinks is the real rising star in motorsport.

When Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was ruled out of the Saudi Arabia GP due to his appendicitis, the Scuderia called on their junior to step up.

Bearman enjoyed an impressive first weekend in Formula 1, finishing P7, ahead of established names like Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

The paddock and fans alike have heaped praise on the youngster, with rumours circulating about a potential race seat for 2025.

Wolff praises Antonelli as ‘standout’ rising star

While Wolff recognises the talent of Bearman, he is also keen to outline the potential of his Mercedes junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli.

The two recently appeared at a track day in Imola, Wolff’s support extending beyond the F1 paddock.

“Bearman did a great job, but the younger generation is generally very strong,” Wolff said in an interview with oe24.

“Kimi is for me the standout among the boys. Today's Formula 1 cars are easier to drive because, unlike Formula 2, they have power steering. That makes it less strenuous.”

When asked whether Wolff would put Antonelli in the Mercedes seat, Wolff gave a clear answer.

“I won't commit now and will leave the seat vacant for as long as possible.”

