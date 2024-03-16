Hamilton F1 replacement target admits 'opportunities around' as top teams circle

Several drivers have already been linked with the vacant Mercedes seat for 2025, but could this particular Formula 1 driver be targeting a move?

After Lewis Hamilton announced that he was leaving for Ferrari in a move that shocked the F1 world, the driver market was blown wide open ahead of 2025.

One of the first names to be linked with both Mercedes and world champions Red Bull after the announcement was Williams driver Alexander Albon.

The Thai driver began his career in F1 in 2019 as part of the Red Bull family, but after a disappointing stint alongside Max Verstappen in the latter part of 2019 and during the 2020 season, Albon was dropped from the team altogether.

In 2021 he found himself without a full-time racing seat, but was signed by Williams ahead of 2022, thanks in part to his proactive approach of giving then-team principal Jost Capito some data surrounding his performance compared with Sergio Perez's.

Alex Albon Bahrain 2024

Williams team principal James Vowles

Will Albon move to Red Bull or Mercedes?

Albon admitted at the Williams launch that there had been chatter regarding a move to Sergio Perez's Red Bull seat, who will be out of contract in 2025.

When asked about his future on the F1: Beyond the Grid podcast, Alex Albon emphasised his commitment to Williams.

“On my side I’m totally focused on the team. It's very true that I love being part of this team.

Alex Albon Saudi Arabia 2024

“This kind of building the team around and this upwards progress that we’re on is very exciting.

“I won’t deny. There are opportunities around. There is a very fluid driver market right now and it's exciting and its moving around.

“But my focus and my entire time is put on the team and for me to go racing.”

