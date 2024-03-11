Red Bull F1 star cracks drug-related joke which leaves room in stitches

Sergio Perez has left a room of people in stitches following a joke he made with Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen.

The Mexican has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes at the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season, helping his team to secure two straight one-two finishes and lead the way in the constructors’ standings.

His brand new RB20 and the advantage it holds over its rivals appears to be helping Perez to find his form again, having gone a while without too much to shout about.

It means that he is now backing up Verstappen to the standard that has been expected of him all along, and is giving himself a better chance of remaining with the team beyond this year, when his contract expires.

There are no guarantees in F1, but with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo struggling, Red Bull may be happier in keeping Perez as the more settled option.

Sergio Perez has improved in 2024

Sergio Perez next to team-mate Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez after securing a Red Bull 1-2 in Saudi Arabia

Perez rips hilarious joke

Maybe his improvement is helping him to relax a bit more off the track as well, as he cracked a hilarious joke with team-mate Verstappen which sent a room into hysterics.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, Perez was asked a question by his three-time world champion colleague: “Which flower is often associated with the Netherlands and is the countries’ national flower?”

“Weed," the Mexican jokingly replied, much to the delight of Verstappen and the room of people around him.

The next step for Perez will be chasing his team-mate down to claim his first victory in nearly a year – a period in which Verstappen has won 19 of 20 grands prix since.

While second places are great for the team, you sense that ‘Checo’ could do with finding a way to win in Red Bull machinery to boost his confidence.

