Perez RUES missed opportunity as Red Bull dominate - Top Three Saudi GP qualifying verdict

Max Verstappen ran away with another pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying supremo Charles Leclerc in second and street circuit specialist Sergio Perez in third.

The Dutchman appears untouchable currently and is already running away at the top of the championship in an RB20 which holds a significant advantage over its rivals.

His closest competitor appears to be Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, but without mid-race interruptions, they are not quick enough to challenge on pure pace.

Even Sergio Perez has set himself up well to help Red Bull achieve a second consecutive 1-2, as he sat three tenths behind his team-mate after the conclusion of Q3.

Here’s what the drivers had to say post-qualifying...

Max Verstappen was very happy with his performance in qualifying

“It was a very good day,” said Verstappen. “We improved the car a little bit overnight and that gave me a bit more confidence to attack the high-speed corners and around here it depends a lot on your confidence level and how much you can go to the limit.

“Today I felt very comfortable in the car. Throughout qualifying, it was pretty crazy how fast you go around here. It was very good. I had a lot of fun and the car behaved very well.

"As we have seen in the past, there have been a lot of crazy races around here. A lot can happen," he continued.

"Normally people say 'it's an easy one-stop, easy to the line'. But It's not like that around here. A lot of straight as well.

"But I'm confident with the race pace we have that the car will work really well."

Charles Leclerc was 'disappointed' that Red Bull were far ahead

“The first lap in Q3 we tried something different doing a preparation lap but that didn't work out well for us,” Leclerc explained. “Then in the second lap I put everything together and that's what was in the car today.

“So, I am really happy with the lap, a shame that we are a bit further away than what we hoped in qualifying, but tomorrow is the race and I hope we have a good surprise and can challenge the Red Bulls.”

Sergio Perez believes a front row start was possible

“I didn't get much of an improvement on the final lap, which is why we missed the front row,” he said.

“Overall, Max had a tremendous lap and that wasn't possible for me today but being on the front row was achievable. Anyway, we are still in the fight for tomorrow. It's a long race and anything can really happen.

“It will be quite interesting. I think it will be a long, fun race. I think there will be plenty of action. The cars around us are all very close, so it will be an interesting battle tomorrow.”

