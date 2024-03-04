Verstappen delivers BRUTAL Horner verdict as FIA make stunning 'request' - GPFans F1 Recap
Jos Verstappen has told the BBC that he had a 'falling out' with Christian Horner in Bahrain, having called for the Red Bull team principal to step aside.
FIA chief made INCREDIBLE 'Verstappen request' on Horner saga
Max Verstappen was allegedly asked by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem if he would publicly support Christian Horner amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Red Bull team principal's conduct.
F1 team announce shock RESIGNATION of two key figures
A Formula 1 team has suffered the resignations of two key figures following the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.
F1 pundit sends 'boring' warning to top teams
Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has warned that the 2024 season will be ‘boring’ if the ‘top five’ teams are able to pull away from the rest of the grid and take up the ten points-scoring positions.
Steiner hands Mercedes advice in Hamilton replacement hunt
Guenther Steiner has revealed when he believes Mercedes should pick a replacement for the departing Lewis Hamilton.
