Verstappen delivers BRUTAL Horner verdict as FIA make stunning 'request' - GPFans F1 Recap

Jos Verstappen has told the BBC that he had a 'falling out' with Christian Horner in Bahrain, having called for the Red Bull team principal to step aside.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA chief made INCREDIBLE 'Verstappen request' on Horner saga

Max Verstappen was allegedly asked by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem if he would publicly support Christian Horner amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Red Bull team principal's conduct.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team announce shock RESIGNATION of two key figures

A Formula 1 team has suffered the resignations of two key figures following the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit sends 'boring' warning to top teams

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has warned that the 2024 season will be ‘boring’ if the ‘top five’ teams are able to pull away from the rest of the grid and take up the ten points-scoring positions.

➡️ READ MORE

Steiner hands Mercedes advice in Hamilton replacement hunt

Guenther Steiner has revealed when he believes Mercedes should pick a replacement for the departing Lewis Hamilton.

➡️ READ MORE

Related