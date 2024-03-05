Vasseur reveals KEY component Hamilton will bring to Ferrari

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said that Lewis Hamilton will bring a 'different vision' to the Maranello-based outfit following his shock move.

Hamilton will team up with Ferrari from the end of this season, leaving the Mercedes team that have helped him claim six of his seven world championships.

It means a pairing of one of the most successful drivers of all time and the most iconic, successful Formula 1 team on the grid.

The move has stunned the F1 world, and will spark a chain reaction of driver moves in what's expected to be a chaotic 'silly season'.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Fred Vasseur is delighted to have pinched Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes

Hamilton to bring different aspect to Ferrari

Now, at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Vasseur has been talking about his team's capture of the seven-time world champion's services.

He believes that the Brit can be the difference for an outfit that haven't won a world championship since 2008.

“What he will bring is that he’s the only seven-time champion on the grid today, he will come not only with the speed in the car and the technical approach but he will bring a different vision of the team, it’s important for me to have a mix of culture," Vasseur told Sky Sports.

"He will come with this experience and for sure it’s an added value and we’ll take advantage.

“It’s always an advantage to know the guys in the team and have the relationship. You build up a different relationship when you have a driver who is 18 than when you’re a world champion, and I think it’s probably an advantage.”

