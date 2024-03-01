F1 News Today: Journalist reveals alleged 'Horner leak' as Verstappen caught in X-rated rant

Journalist Jenna Fryer has claimed that WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by Christian Horner have been emailed to journalists, team bosses and Formula 1 bosses by an anonymous account.

Verstappen blasts 'everything is s***' on F1 return

It took only a few minutes for Max Verstappen to load Gianpiero Lambiase's headphones full of expletives during the first practice session of the season in Bahrain.

Red Bull left STUNNED by rival's upgrades

Red Bull are surprised by some of the ‘very interesting’ innovations that Mercedes brought to pre-season testing ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

Hamilton seeks to understand Mercedes pace after 'CRAZY' session

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that it was a 'shock' to see the pace that his Mercedes car had during practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 legend wants 'kindergarten' team to return to grid

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has urged Red Bull to bring back their B-team’s Toro Rosso identity.

