F1 News Today: Journalist reveals alleged 'Horner leak' as Verstappen caught in X-rated rant
F1 News Today: Journalist reveals alleged 'Horner leak' as Verstappen caught in X-rated rant
Journalist Jenna Fryer has claimed that WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by Christian Horner have been emailed to journalists, team bosses and Formula 1 bosses by an anonymous account.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen blasts 'everything is s***' on F1 return
It took only a few minutes for Max Verstappen to load Gianpiero Lambiase's headphones full of expletives during the first practice session of the season in Bahrain.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull left STUNNED by rival's upgrades
Red Bull are surprised by some of the ‘very interesting’ innovations that Mercedes brought to pre-season testing ahead of the 2024 F1 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton seeks to understand Mercedes pace after 'CRAZY' session
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that it was a 'shock' to see the pace that his Mercedes car had during practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 legend wants 'kindergarten' team to return to grid
Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has urged Red Bull to bring back their B-team’s Toro Rosso identity.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff slams Red Bull over 'vague, opaque' Horner investigation
- 14 minutes ago
F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
- 59 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Journalist reveals alleged 'Horner leak' as Verstappen caught in X-rated rant
- 2 hours ago
F1 rival hits out at Horner investigation as Red Bull star makes uncomfortable admission - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 00:12
Red Bull shock F1 RETURN revealed ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
- Yesterday 23:27
New Russell F1 intro draws Taylor Swift driven reaction
- Yesterday 22:42