close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Journalist reveals alleged 'Horner leak' as Verstappen caught in X-rated rant

F1 News Today: Journalist reveals alleged 'Horner leak' as Verstappen caught in X-rated rant

F1 News Today: Journalist reveals alleged 'Horner leak' as Verstappen caught in X-rated rant

F1 News Today: Journalist reveals alleged 'Horner leak' as Verstappen caught in X-rated rant

Journalist Jenna Fryer has claimed that WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by Christian Horner have been emailed to journalists, team bosses and Formula 1 bosses by an anonymous account.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen blasts 'everything is s***' on F1 return

It took only a few minutes for Max Verstappen to load Gianpiero Lambiase's headphones full of expletives during the first practice session of the season in Bahrain.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull left STUNNED by rival's upgrades

Red Bull are surprised by some of the ‘very interesting’ innovations that Mercedes brought to pre-season testing ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton seeks to understand Mercedes pace after 'CRAZY' session

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that it was a 'shock' to see the pace that his Mercedes car had during practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend wants 'kindergarten' team to return to grid

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has urged Red Bull to bring back their B-team’s Toro Rosso identity.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Max Verstappen Christian Horner Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 rival hits out at Horner investigation as Red Bull star makes uncomfortable admission - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

F1 rival hits out at Horner investigation as Red Bull star makes uncomfortable admission - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 00:12
F1 News Today: Red Bull make HUGE Horner statement as SHOCK team makes stunning Bahrain start
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull make HUGE Horner statement as SHOCK team makes stunning Bahrain start

  • Yesterday 19:23

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Wolff slams Red Bull over 'vague, opaque' Horner investigation

  • 14 minutes ago
F1 ON TV

F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

  • 59 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Journalist reveals alleged 'Horner leak' as Verstappen caught in X-rated rant

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

F1 rival hits out at Horner investigation as Red Bull star makes uncomfortable admission - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 00:12
Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull shock F1 RETURN revealed ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 23:27
F1 Social

New Russell F1 intro draws Taylor Swift driven reaction

  • Yesterday 22:42
More news

Kalender

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x