F1 News Today: Red Bull make HUGE Horner statement as team principal blamed for Hamilton leak
F1 News Today: Red Bull make HUGE Horner statement as team principal blamed for Hamilton leak
Christian Horner has been cleared of any wrongdoing after being subject of an internal investigation with regards to 'inappropriate behaviour' towards a female colleague, Red Bull have confirmed.
➡️ READ MORE
Former F1 driver blames Wolff for Hamilton leak
Former F1 driver Ivan Capelli has accused Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff of leaking the news that Lewis Hamilton was joining Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Sainz reveals future plans after Ferrari exit
Carlos Sainz is unsure of his next move following the announcement that he will leave Ferrari after the 2024 Formula 1 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo reveals DREAM F1 career ending
Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed the dream ending to his Formula 1 career following his full-time return to the sport with VCARB.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 pundits react to Horner investigation verdict
Sky Sports F1 pundits Martin Brundle, Damon Hill and Naomi Schiff have given their thoughts on the result of Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Red Bull make HUGE Horner statement as team principal blamed for Hamilton leak
- 31 minutes ago
Horner to MISS key F1 engagement as Hamilton weighs in on investigation - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
McLaren drivers reveal hilarious expectations for 2024 season
- Yesterday 23:12
Ricciardo reveals DREAM F1 career ending
- Yesterday 22:27
Verstappen unfazed by rivals as 2024 targets revealed
- Yesterday 21:42
Christian Horner: The life and times of an F1 great with a Spice Girl wife
- Yesterday 20:57
- 25