F1 News Today: Red Bull make HUGE Horner statement as team principal blamed for Hamilton leak

Christian Horner has been cleared of any wrongdoing after being subject of an internal investigation with regards to 'inappropriate behaviour' towards a female colleague, Red Bull have confirmed.

Former F1 driver blames Wolff for Hamilton leak

Former F1 driver Ivan Capelli has accused Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff of leaking the news that Lewis Hamilton was joining Ferrari.

Sainz reveals future plans after Ferrari exit

Carlos Sainz is unsure of his next move following the announcement that he will leave Ferrari after the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Ricciardo reveals DREAM F1 career ending

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed the dream ending to his Formula 1 career following his full-time return to the sport with VCARB.

F1 pundits react to Horner investigation verdict

Sky Sports F1 pundits Martin Brundle, Damon Hill and Naomi Schiff have given their thoughts on the result of Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner.

