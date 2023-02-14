Thandie Sibanda

Tuesday 14 February 2023 20:28 - Updated: 20:30

Love is in the air on Valentine's Day and as usual Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet will set the ultimate couple goals across the F1 grid.

Taking to her Instagram, which sports a healthy 1.1M following, Kelly Piquet shared the ultimate PDA post with her two-time world champion boyfriend Max Verstappen.

The 34-year-old was all smiles alongside the Dutch driver, who is 25, in a romantic nighttime shot taken in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The paddock power couple have been going strong since the end of 2020. And the Brazilian model has never shied away from expressing her love in front of the fans or the cameras.

On this occasion they shared a passionate smooch, which was shared by Piquet.

Previously, the pair have been spotted together in the paddock celebrating the Red Bull driver’s achievements on the track.

Max Verstappen certainly made the most of the day when he decorated Kelly’s Instagram story with the ultimate romantic gesture of roses. On her story, Kelly posted, “I gasped when I opened the door 😳🥺♥️@maxverstappen”.

Who knew the Dutch driver who has has been branded “Mad Max” on the track could be so soft?

