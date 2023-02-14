Leclerc and Sainz's epic exchange during Ferrari launch shows Scuderia's confidence

Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 14 February 2023 18:35 - Updated: 18:47

There was an air of confidence about the Ferrari launch in Maranello which has not been sensed for a long, long time around the Italian team.

After a launch season full of livery reveals and stripped-back paint jobs, the Prancing Horse went the full hog.

The SF23 is a beautiful car and Ferrari showcased it to the world with laps around their famous test circuit and their drivers at the wheel of the proud manufacturer's latest creation.

Ferrari will be attempting to end a title drought stemming back to 2008 this coming season and the camp is in buoyant mood ahead of pre-season testing.

The banter was flying between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, in a positive way, and the team – now led by Fred Vasseur – looks ready to go for the new campaign.

They appear to be confident the car is quick and that sense of assurance screamed out to everyone in what has been comfortably the boldest and most immersive launch so far.

What is it they say about boys and their toys?

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were allowed to test their hardware for the new season and were also connected to each other via the onboard radio, resulting in a hilarious conversation between the Ferrari pair.

They may be the eighth team to have shown their new car to the outside world but the Italian outfit went bigger than anyone else so far with an entertaining live stream, then, after the unveiling of the SF23, Leclerc and Sainz got behind the wheel for a few laps of Pista di Fiorano.

The fanatical Tifosi acclaimed the car with huge cheers and Leclerc and Sainz also visibly enjoyed the opportunity to lay some rubber. As Leclerc roared around the tarmac for his first lap, there was an entertaining exchange between "engineer" Sainz and the Monegasque driver.

"Lord Perceval", called out Sainz, addressing his team-mate by nickname from the pit wall. "How's the car? Are you happy with it?"

Leclerc initially ignored the question and instead asked: "Hello, mate! Can I do another round?"

The idea was quickly shut down.

"No, no, no! Box, box, box, box, box. It's my turn," contended the Spaniard.

Leclerc then answered the initial question. "It feels good. I think we're off to a really good start, because I'm pretty sure we're the fastest on the track. That's a good omen. But everything feels good, mate."

"You're P1 right now," Sainz joked.

"P1, baby!" said an elated Leclerc.

Carlos and Charles chatting on team radio during the Ferrari car launch 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZCWF0ihaIh — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 14, 2023

What stuck out about the exchange, even with the patter flying, is the genuine warmth between the Ferrari drivers.

If the SF23 proves a car capable of contending for a world championship, it will remain to be seen whether that conviviality endures when the pressure and rivalry ratchets up.

One thing is certain though, there's a different vibe at Ferrari.

