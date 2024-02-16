F1 News Today: Verstappen reaction to Horner investigation revealed as Red Bull chief speaks out on drama

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has denied reports that he and key members of his team had fallen out over allegations surrounding the Brit's conduct.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull's Marko reveals F1 drama 'better than Netflix'

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has spoken out on Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari for the 2025 season, insisting there's no guarantee things will work out.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull reveal STUNNING RB20 as Horner promises 'new chapter'

Red Bull have launched their 2024 challenger, the RB20, in a slick production at their Milton Keynes headquarters.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team principal confirms 'complete relaunch' following car failure

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that the team's 2024 challenger is a 'complete relaunch' of their car from last season.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari boss makes huge Sainz snub in revealing long-term pursuit of Hamilton

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has described the signing of Lewis Hamilton as a ‘huge opportunity’ for the team.

➡️ READ MORE