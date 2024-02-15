Red Bull's Marko reveals F1 drama 'better than Netflix'

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has spoken out on Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari for the 2025 season, insisting there's no guarantee things will work out.

Hamilton and Mercedes have won more drivers' titles together than any other partnership - their six leading the five that Michael Schumacher won with Ferrari - and this move represents a step into the unknown for the 39-year-old.

While both Mercedes and Carlos Sainz have been left with big decisions on their hands heading into 2025, the ensuing chaos left over by Hamilton's seismic switch has breathed fresh life into the world of Formula 1.

Both Mercedes and Ferrari head into 2024 with a huge deficit to catch up to Marko's Red Bull, who dominated the 2023 season.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Helmut Marko has been with Red Bull since their first season in 2005

Helmut Marko has been critical in recent times of one of his drivers in Sergio Perez

Hamilton Ferrari switch good for F1

Now, Marko has had his say on his rival's pursuit of one of the most successful drivers F1 has ever seen, stating that all of the drama around it is good for the sport.

“I see it as weakening Mercedes,” he said in quotes reported by The Independent.

“Whether it strengthens Ferrari remains to be seen.

“Overall, this has an incredible impact, right down to the stock market prices. It’s great that something is happening.

“That’s true [that Hamilton staying one final season with Mercedes will provide greater intrigue]. Normally, in a situation like this, your mind is already more focused on the new team.

“The current team cannot let him take part in any serious innovations because he would of course take them with him.

“The whole thing is excellent for sports, better than Netflix.”

