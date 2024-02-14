Mercedes told to consider SHOCK move in post-Hamilton search

GPFans Staff



Ex-Formula 1 star Christian Danner has claimed that Mercedes should go all out to secure the services of triple world champion Max Verstappen.

Since Lewis Hamilton announced his shock departure from Mercedes to Ferrari at the start of February, several drivers have been linked with the seven-time world champion’s seat.

Among those names mentioned are Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso, and hotly rated Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli, who makes the step up from the Formula Regional European Championship to Formula 2 in 2024.

However, one name which has yet to be linked with the seat is Verstappen, whose Red Bull deal expires in 2028. But despite the Dutchman’s long-term deal, Danner, a TV pundit for German TV channel RTL, has insisted that Mercedes should try to convince Verstappen to switch from Red Bull blue to Mercedes silver and black.

Max Verstappen is the sport's dominant driver - and a Red Bull legend

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has stunned the paddock

Danner: Mercedes have to think about Verstappen

“Every name has to be discussed!” Danner told Bild. “There must be no legal or monetary obstacles. Age doesn’t matter at all, either. The same applies to contracts.

“Every driver who is at Silver Arrows level has to be a topic. That’s why Mercedes also has to think about Max Verstappen!”

Verstappen isn’t the only driver to have a contract beyond 2024, with McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on multi-year deals with the Woking-based team.

Charles Leclerc also re-signed a multi-year contract extension in January, whilst Alex Albon and George Russell are confirmed to stay at Mercedes and Williams respectively until 2025.

Yet, with a Mercedes seat up for grabs, Danner feels a couple of other highly rated drivers should be in contention.

“Max would, of course, be the best possible solution, but the McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris would also both be top successors for Lewis,” Danner continued.

“Both have everything they need to win multiple World Championship titles – if they have the right car. [But] after two years of crisis, Mercedes now has to prove that they can still do it.”

