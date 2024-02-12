F1 team becomes first to test 2024 car on track

Haas have become the first team to test their 2024 car on track ahead of the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain from 21-23 February.

The VF24 will be driven by Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen as they look to recover from a last place finish in the 2023 constructors’ standings.

There’s a new team principal in town, with Drive to Survive favourite Guenther Steiner having left the team, Ayao Komatsu will now lead Haas.

Komatsu has acknowledged that the team must ‘improve’ on an ‘embarrassing’ race pace from last year, which saw them swallowed up in grands prix too often.

The Haas VF-24 will hope to improve on the issues that plagued its predecessor

New Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu addresses the F1 media

Haas the first team to get to work

Both drivers' contracts are set to expire at the end of the season, meaning that the new boss will have some decisions to make regarding the team’s future pretty soon.

No doubt Haas will be hoping for a reset with the 2026 technical regulations, with a chance to shoot up the pecking order as teams interpret the new rules set to be put in place.

Nico Hulkenberg drove the car for 200km on Sunday and it's expected that Kevin Magnussen will drive in their second shakedown at Bahrain on 19 February.

