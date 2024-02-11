F1 pundit tips Sainz for SHOCK move after Ferrari exit

Former Formula 1 driver turned pundit Karun Chandhok has said that Carlos Sainz will be lining up a whole host of options following being axed by Ferrari.

The Spaniard is currently without a seat on the grid from 2025, after Ferrari decided to stunningly replace Sainz with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

This was despite Ferrari chairman John Elkann recently saying that Sainz was as much a part of the team's long-term future as Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, who has been given a new long-term contract.

For Sainz, the search for a new team begins, with his next move likely to be crucial for his career.

At 29 years old, the clearly talented Spaniard still only has two race victories to his name, and has not come close to challenging for a world championship as of yet.

With sweeping changes coming to the regulations in the sport in 2026, it is crucial for drivers on the move to back the right horse ahead of what could be a huge shake-up in the grid order.

Lewis Hamilton's shock move will directly impact Ferrari's Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz has been linked with various F1 seats up and down the grid

Sainz's various F1 options

Now, Chandhok has suggested that Sainz should not wait around for Audi's 2026 entry, despite lots of rumours linking the Spaniard with a move to the team with whom his father recently claimed the Dakar Rally title with.

He believes that Aston Martin could tempt Sainz, despite the obvious links with both Audi and Mercedes.

“Ultimately Carlos has been booted out of one of the top three cars on the grid," he told Sky Sports' F1 show.

"A car that gave him victory at the Singapore Grand Prix. That’s bad news. Audi? They are not going to arrive and be at the front of the grid. It’s years away. Everyone is connecting him to Audi because of the connection with his dad.

“The reality is, I can see him going to Aston Martin. I can [also] see him on the phone to Toto.”

